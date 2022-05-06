Well, this promises to be an energetic and epic ride! With the unforgettably titled C*nt! (the only thing missing is u), London based performer Becky Fury will be performing at the Brighton Fringe for four nights, and I for one am intrigued!

Drawing on her extensive writing and performance skills, she doesn’t shy away from discussing society’s taboo subjects, and in this unique show, will be delving into the history of this most “marmite of words”.

This promises to be a tongue in cheek, yet explorative mixed media event unveiling 3000 years of this taboo word, whilst seeking to rehabilitate it for the future.

And she’s funny too. It’ll certainly perk up my weekend. Why not spice up your Sunday with some profanity!

Reviews

“Funny, uncompromising, took my breath away with her ingenuity” – Lancs Evening Post

“C*nt! seduces slowly but surely” – Three Weeks

“Finest sticks of comedy dynamite to be found for love or a suggested donation” – ScotsGay

“One to watch” – MI5 domestic terrorism unit.

VENUE DETAILS

Laughing Horse @ The Quadrant

12-13 North Street, Brighton

BN1 3GJ

Brighton Fringe Performances

07 May 2022 21:45 – 22:45 Duration: 60 minutes

08 May 2022 20:30 – 21:20 Duration: 50 minutes

09 May 2022 20:30 – 21:20 Duration: 50 minutes

10 May 2022 20:30 – 21:20 Duration: 50 minutes

Pricing notes

In-person the show is on donation (by collection at the end) but digital tickets are £5. Digital tickets are available to the performance on Tuesday 10 May.