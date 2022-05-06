BREAKING NEWS

Man stabbed at Falmer station

Posted On 06 May 2022
Picture by @reviewsride on Twitter


Police are hunting an attacker who stabbed a man in the early hours of the morning in Brighton.

The underpass at Falmer Station has been closed this morning and the bus stops there suspended as officers investigate the attack.

The victim is currently in hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of an assault at Falmer railway station, around 1.40am on Friday (May 6).

“Officers attended the scene and found a man with stab wounds. He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“An extensive search of the area was conducted but with no trace of the suspect. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately, quoting serial 82 of 06/05.”

