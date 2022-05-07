Fever Club at Brighton Spiegeltent

I’m a Fever Club novice it seems, but I appear to be in the minority, as last night’s packed event on Friday 6th May at Brighton Spiegeltent for the opening night of the venue, was full of fans ready to party!

This club night, which takes place once more in June for the Brighton Fringe was brimming with enthusiastic clubbers in a great array of sequins, wigs, glitter, and even at one point a unique chap in a fully crocheted suit (including colourful handmade balaclava).

This felt, in a very lovely way, like the best aspects of a family wedding party, all the love, laughter and good vibes, but without the drunken punch up of some gatherings… or is that just my family?!

This club is also known as the Salon of Soul and is celebrating its third year of glamorous and glitzy frolics! It takes place monthly at The Rialto Theatre, Brighton but is having a flirt with the Spiegeltent this spring, which with its purpose built sprung dance floor, is a great way to get your groove on.

The crowd were very appreciative from the moment the doors opened, upbeat DJs mixing Stevie Wonder, Abba, and Northern soul amongst many musical strands, but with extra house music mixes and quirky forays across genres. A friendly group of those up for a boogie, I found myself dancing for hours under the disco lights and chatting away to random people, having laughs in unexpected places.

This was a great night, and now I’ve uncovered this little gem, I will definitely be aiming to visit again. If not to the Fringe venue, then to the regular events elsewhere, as this is the perfect antidote to our lockdown world with music that gets feet tapping and hands clapping.

As they say, dust off that well-cut suit or put on that soulful dress. Dress code: fancy!

Next event

04 June 2022 23:00 – 02:00