Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Manchester United 0

It’s difficult to decipher who are the 13 times Premier League champions and four time Champions League winners.

Albion have been magnificent!

Moises Caicedo opened his Albion account from 25 yards, latching on to a loose ball created from a Marc Cucurella cross.

Albion have had other chances most notably falling to falling to Danny Welbeck.

One effort narrowly cleared the cross bar with David De Gea beaten.

United look out of sorts – their best chance was a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick which he fired way over the bar.

Fittingly at half time Albion chairman Tony Bloom presented the 1997 player of the season award to Albion legend Stuart Storer.