Spiegel: Heart of the Fringe
By The Establishment with Beach Without Sand
Wednesday 11th May 2022
Cabaret and Variety
This upcoming performance and comedy show taking place at Brighton’s Spiegeltent is a special charity showcase for the organisation Clowns Without Borders, who’s mission is to support children affected by war, conflict and natural disaster to heal, learn and thrive through play.
This night is a showcase of the best of this year’s crop of Spiegeltent performers to kick off the season with a smorgasbord of cabaret, circus, music and more! This is a one night only show including surprise guests.
