The Pink Diamond Revue preparing for Brighton concert

The totally unique The Pink Diamond Revue have announced that they will be performing live at the popular Concorde 2 venue in Brighton on Sunday 29th May 2022. They will be playing live at ‘The Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ in order to celebrate the life of the famous punk rock and fashion icon that sadly passed away last month.

The Charity Concert will run from 2pm until 11pm and will feature no less than 12 specially selected music groups who were either friends of Jordan’s or were bands that produced music that she loved. The proceeds from ticket sales will be going to Cats Protection and the Music Venue Trust.

Already confirmed for this event in addition to The Pink Diamond Revue are Gaye Bykers On Acid, The Monochrome Set, Johnny Moped, Spizzenergi, Peter Perrett, Jamie Perrett, DITZ, Bootleg Blondie, AK/DK, Monakis, and Fruity Water.

Purchase your tickets from the Concorde 2 website HERE.

Jordan ‘discovered’ The Pink Diamond Revue when watching a livestream performance of them around a year ago. She was immediately hooked with their unique image and retro 60’s surf meets Sigue Sigue Sputnik sound. She was desperate to see them performing live in the flesh. That opportunity came at The Prince Albert last September. Here is the account of their performance that night……

THE PINK DIAMOND REVUE – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 5.9.21

Once you have seen a live set from The Pink Diamond Revue it’s very unlikely that you will ever forget having seen them. They are most certainly eccentric, captivating and totally enjoyable in a retro 1960’s chic kinda way.

The ‘band members’ could be more different if you tried! They are fronted by ‘ACiD DoL’ a leftover model from another time and another dimension. During the eight track 32 minute set from 8:31pm to 9:03pm, she shows off her nostalgic fashion wear and moves with ease with the assistance of her devoted ‘Thin White Duke’ guitar banging owner, London based guitarist and vocalist Tim Lane. I know of no-one else in the whole music industry who pulls off a better pose than Tim. Tonight, this slender tattooed creature with bright guyliner is immaculately attired in a purple suit and dressed to make a statement – I am a star (in the making). Conversely, completing the trio is the missing man of mystery in the background Reading based drummer Rob Courtman Stock. He is your everyman and you fail to notice he is there on metronomic drums, holding the performance together.

The Pink Diamond Revue sound is unique and borrows from a host of differing styles that when married together make a perfect match. There’s the electro-amalgam of 1987-89 ‘Music For The Masses’ era Depeche Mode; the electro-psych vibe of TVAM; ‘Peter Gunn’ flavour Art Of Noise; a snippet of Sigue Sigue Sputnik and lashings and lashings of Sheep On Drugs imagery and sounds that the likes of Marc Almond would adore. The Pink Diamond Review sees it as “A world where ‘60s film soundtracks meet sampladelic acid house in a baggy-punk rathole somewhere in Interzone”.

There are no microphones on stage for this trio, as there are no vocals other than those contained on the pre-recorded backing tracks. The Prince Albert sound tonight, however, is the clearest I’ve ever heard. I conveyed my approval to the guy on the mixing desk at the end of the night. He seems taken aback, but delighted.

The band also have a backdrop behind them, which runs selected film snippets mainly from a bygone age in order to enhance the atmosphere and the overall absorption of their ethics and ideas. It works! Perfectly!

The only way to improve on this near perfect performance would be to include their take on the epic James Bond ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ theme, which was made famous by Shirley Bassey in 1971.

The Pink Diamond Revue are imminently set to drop their new 3 minutes and 13 seconds of pure joy in ‘The Fuzz Guitar’, which is dropped on 21st October. I’ve heard the promo and it’s a very much welcomed addition to The PDR electronic rock’n’roll roster. This is a must see band!

The Pink Diamond Revue setlist:

‘Microdot’

‘Ivy’s Photograph’

‘New Kind Of Life’

‘Lux’

‘Don’t Lose Your Head’

‘The Fuzz Guitar’

‘Miss Lonely Hearts’

‘At The Discotheque’

More info on The Pink Diamond Review can be found HERE.