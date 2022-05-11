Finding Grace By Ester Natzijl Projects is a new tragi-comic tale about an existential, self-styled guru who thinks they can lead humanity to salvation.

This is a brand new dance theatre performance, created by award-winning, international theatre-maker and performance artist Ester Natzijl, with original music by Gary Shepherd.

Through a journey of dance, text and puppetry they will prove that Grace is hidden in the example of the marionette. A tribute to the powers of perseverance, imagination and belief.

Ester Natzijl projects focus on multi-disciplinary theatre, combining dance, drama and puppetry. They express universal, timeless, psychological concepts such as inner struggles, the search for meaning, illusions and identity. All subjects focus mainly on visualizing hope, strength and perseverance through the use of these popular forms.

Ester followed her training in Classical Ballet and Contemporary Dance at the Royal Conservatoire of Music and Dance in The Hague in The Netherlands, she worked with several contemporary companies, including the Netherlands Dance Theatre and Introdance, touring internationally. She received additional training in theatre and mime, got her MA in Theatre Science from the University of Amsterdam and simultaneously created different multi-disciplinary acts and dance-theatre performances.

In recent years she developed her practice to combine puppetry and dance and worked with leading figures in visual theatre such as Duda Paiva and Ulrike Quade. In 2015 she established Ester Natzijl Projects to be able to produce her own work, including the internationally acclaimed ‘WATCHING, ceci n’est pas de deux’ , a solo-duet which has been performed at festivals worldwide. Throughout her career she has been active as a ballet, contemporary dance, physical theatre and puppetry teacher.

“Rich in philosophy, in humour, bold and in the disturbing unknown. Ester brings her marionette to thrilling life. (Ester is one of the few dance-theatre performers who moves with her puppets, joins with them, is even on occasions led by them.)” Paul Levy, Fringe Review

Praise for WATCHING, Ceci n’est pas de deux:

“Dutch Season stand out show” The Argus

