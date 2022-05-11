ParaladosanjoS: Wet & Dry

A new production from virgin Brighton Fringe company ParaladosanjoS this year with their performance entitled Wet & Dry.

This production is one of two different performances at the Brighton Fringe this year by the same Brazilian company, ParaladosnajoS, this year’s winner of the The Pebble Trust International Touring Bursary.

The other production being The Twins, a funny, family-friendly show featuring clowning, aerial circus, physical theatre, quick-change and eccentric dance.

Wet & Dry is an almost word-free physical and visual performance; a poignant, poetic and sometimes comically absurd reflection on human fragility in the face of nature, inspired by the real and re-imagined stories of people who have suffered the onslaught of natural disasters. Four distinct scenes, directed by four different directors of international renown, explore the human capacity to overcome obstacles and survive extreme situations.

Bold, vibrant physical theatre from Brazil.

‘At times dramatic, at times comic, always visually enchanting.’ Total Theatre Magazine

Winner of the Bank Ovation Award, National Arts Festival, South Africa (2021).

Performed by Marcos Becker and Marilia Ennes

Directed by Fernando Villar, Idit Herman, Monica Alla, Raquel Scotti Hirson

Original Soundtrack Vinicius Sampaio and Dmitry Tyulpanov (Derevo)

Plus, workshop 16 May, 3–5pm

Email: aureliusproductions@gmail.com

VENUE DETAILS

Brighton Spiegeltent , Old Steine Gardens, Brighton BN1 1GY

Performances