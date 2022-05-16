Warrants issued for Brighton pair accused over ‘circular saw’ affray

Warrants have been issued for two people accused of an affray on bus when a circular saw was alleged to have been brandished.

The warrants were issued after Steven Briggs, 46, of Grand Parade, Brighton, and Elizabeth Teeney, 35, of North Road, Brighton, failed to appear at Lewes Crown Court this morning (Monday 16 May).

The pair were expected to enter formal pleas before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

They are among four people charged after the alleged affray on a Brighton and Hove Buses number 48 in North Street, Brighton, in September last year.

One of them, Sammi Bastawi, 30, of Bramber Avenue, Peacehaven, appeared at a crown court hearing last month.

Bastawi pleaded not guilty today to affray and having the circular saw and a knife on board a bus in North Street, Brighton, on Friday 17 September last year.

He is due to face a trial by jury starting on Monday 5 December.

A fourth defendant, Adam Todd, 41, of Waverley Crescent, Brighton, admitted affray.

Todd is due to be sentenced once the trial has ended.