Four men jailed for life for Bill Henham murder in Brighton squat

Posted On 20 May 2022 at 12:05 pm
Four men have been jailed for the murder of Bill Henham at a squat in Brighton by a High Court judge at Hove Crown Court today (Friday 20 May).

Bill Henham

Two of them – Gregory Hawley and Dushane Meikle – lacked “the moral courage” to appear before Sir John Cavanagh, known as Mr Justice Cavanagh, as he passed sentence.

Before the judge sentenced the four men, he heard Mr Henham’s grieving parents, Ian and Debbie, speak movingly about their loss and their grief.

A jury unanimously convicted Hawley, Meikle, Lamech Gordon-Carew and Alize Spence of murder in February after a three-month trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Hawley, 29, the ringleader, formerly of Poynings Drive, Hove, and North Road, Brighton, was jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Meikle, 28, of Amberley Drive, Hove, and formerly of Belvedere Terrace, Brighton, also played a leading role in the murder. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Gordon-Carew, who turns 21 tomorrow, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, Richmond upon Thames, who was 18 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to custody for life, for a minimum of 18 years.

Spence, 19, of Makepeace Road, Northolt, London, was just 16 at the time of the murder. He was sentenced to be detained at Her Majesty’s pleasure. He is expected to serve at least 18 years.

More follows.

