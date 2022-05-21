BREAKING NEWS

Drug dealer awaits sentence after being caught in Brighton

Posted On 21 May 2022 at 3:34 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A drug dealer is awaiting sentence after being spotted in the centre of Brighton during a crackdown on “county lines”.

Ivan Bokolo was one of more than 60 people to have been arrested by Sussex Police as part of an operation known as Op Extreme.

The force said: “Ivan Bokolo was watched by officers as he dealt drugs in Richmond Place, Brighton, on Wednesday 17 November 2021.

“He was detained and found with keys to a nearby address.

“Inside the property was over half an ounce of heroin and crack cocaine with a value of £1,670 and a further £9,061 found hidden in an extractor fan.

“His address in Dulwich Village, London, was also searched with the assistance of the Met’s Op Orochi.

“Items related to drug preparation were found, all with traces of cocaine on them, including a Pyrex jug, scales and a razor blade.

“Officers also found 164 grams of caffeine – a known cutting agent for heroin.

“A mobile phone held by Bokolo was revealed to be that of the ‘Rico’ deal line which had been operating in Brighton and Hove for a number of years.

“Bokolo, 28, of Pultney Street, in Islington, was charged with possession with the intent to supply class A drugs and pleaded guilty to all charges.”

He appeared before Judge Christine Henson at Hove Crown Court on Friday 17 December. Having pleaded guilty to drug dealing, he is due to be sentenced in July.

Bokolo was previously jailed for 32 months at Oxford Crown Court in October 2015, when he was 21, and was first convicted for drugs offences at 16.

To read more about Op Extreme in Brighton and Hove, click here.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com