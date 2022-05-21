Drug dealer awaits sentence after being caught in Brighton

A drug dealer is awaiting sentence after being spotted in the centre of Brighton during a crackdown on “county lines”.

Ivan Bokolo was one of more than 60 people to have been arrested by Sussex Police as part of an operation known as Op Extreme.

The force said: “Ivan Bokolo was watched by officers as he dealt drugs in Richmond Place, Brighton, on Wednesday 17 November 2021.

“He was detained and found with keys to a nearby address.

“Inside the property was over half an ounce of heroin and crack cocaine with a value of £1,670 and a further £9,061 found hidden in an extractor fan.

“His address in Dulwich Village, London, was also searched with the assistance of the Met’s Op Orochi.

“Items related to drug preparation were found, all with traces of cocaine on them, including a Pyrex jug, scales and a razor blade.

“Officers also found 164 grams of caffeine – a known cutting agent for heroin.

“A mobile phone held by Bokolo was revealed to be that of the ‘Rico’ deal line which had been operating in Brighton and Hove for a number of years.

“Bokolo, 28, of Pultney Street, in Islington, was charged with possession with the intent to supply class A drugs and pleaded guilty to all charges.”

He appeared before Judge Christine Henson at Hove Crown Court on Friday 17 December. Having pleaded guilty to drug dealing, he is due to be sentenced in July.

Bokolo was previously jailed for 32 months at Oxford Crown Court in October 2015, when he was 21, and was first convicted for drugs offences at 16.

