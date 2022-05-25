Cyclist and hearse crash at busy Hove crossroad

A cyclist and a hearse crashed at a busy crossroad in Hove, prompting a councillor to repeat his call for better safety measures there.

The accident happened on a mini-roundabout where Goldstone Villas crosses Clarendon Villas and Eaton Villas at about 11.30am on Monday (23 May).

The cyclist was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, with minor injuries. The hearse was empty.

Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson, who represents the area, said: “As a Central Hove ward councillor, I was shocked and saddened to hear of yet another collision at the junction of Goldstone Villas and Clarendon Villas.

“Previously a local 81-year-old pensioner was involved in a collision near the same spot.

“The mini-roundabout at this junction is horrendous for both pedestrians and cyclists. I’ve been in regular contact with local residents and they are right in asking for something to be urgently done about this dangerous crossroads.

“I also support previous Sussex Police officers’ actions highlighting the need for a pedestrian crossing at this busy location.

“The council’s own officers even highlighted the junction as the second highest priority in the city for progression under a Pedestrian Crossing Priority Programme last year when analysing road crossings.”

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee received a report on the Pedestrian Crossing Priority Programme last November.

The junction was recognised as the second highest priority for progression in Brighton and Hove, with all requests for new or improved road crossings having been analysed by the council’s highways team.

Councillor Wilkinson added: “I have urged Brighton and Hove City Council to update its road safety strategy.

“A motion that I supported asking for an updated road safety strategy, that included road danger reduction measures and increased pedestrian crossings, was passed by the council over a year ago but has not yet materialised.

“Almost all road deaths and injuries are preventable events.

“Safe mobility around our city is central to the quality of life of all who live and work in our city.

“An updated strategy will set out our vision for road safety and inform policies to achieve that goal.

“The people of Brighton and Hove should be able to go about their daily lives without being placed under undue risk of injury from traffic.”