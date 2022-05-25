Four people arrested after stabbing in centre of Brighton

Four people have been arrested after a stabbing in the centre of Brighton in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday 24 May).

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Grand Parade, in Brighton, at around 3.10am on Tuesday 24 May.

“Officers arrived to find a man having suffered an injury to his leg.

“He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.

“Inquiries carried out at the scene led to the identification of a number of suspects and four people were arrested near by.

“A 34-year-old woman from Brighton, a 32-year-old man from Brighton and two men aged 34 and 29 of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.”