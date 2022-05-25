Four people arrested after stabbing in centre of Brighton
Four people have been arrested after a stabbing in the centre of Brighton in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday 24 May).
Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Grand Parade, in Brighton, at around 3.10am on Tuesday 24 May.
“Officers arrived to find a man having suffered an injury to his leg.
“He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.
“Inquiries carried out at the scene led to the identification of a number of suspects and four people were arrested near by.
“A 34-year-old woman from Brighton, a 32-year-old man from Brighton and two men aged 34 and 29 of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.