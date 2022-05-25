BREAKING NEWS

Shopping parade’s final remaining store to close

Posted On 25 May 2022 at 12:05 am
By :
Comment: 0

A convenience store owner has applied to convert his ground floor premises into a one-bedroom flat.

Margery Road Stores, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, is the last business still operating in what was once a parade of shops, now all turned into housing.

The business owner, Cesar Zarate, said in his planning application: “The current shop has limited passing trade due to the location and is financially unviable. Alternative uses are also unviable.

“Full shopping alternatives are available within 500 metres in Boundary Road and Carlton Terrace.”

The shop is on the corner of Margery Road, which is in a controlled parking zone.

Mr Zarate said that a change of use – from shop to housing – would reduce illegal parking on the pavement and double yellow lines.

As well as seeking permission for a change of use, the planning application proposes a number of physical changes to the premises.

These include the removal of the shopfront, facias and signs and replacing them with render infills and a brick wall. The shop’s air conditioning units would also be removed.

To view the planning application and to comment, visit the planning pages on the Brighton and Hove City Council website and search for BH2022/01356.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com