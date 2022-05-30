New Hove deli agrees wine-only condition in bid to secure licence

A new deli’s owner trying to persuade councillors to give him a drinks licence has agreed to limit alcohol sales to just wine and end sales earlier.

Jump’s Delicatessen’s bid for a licence from noon to 7pm has drawn opposition from its neighbours in Richardson Road.

At a licensing panel on Monday, neighbours shared their fears the venue would cause noise and disruption in their quiet road late into the evening.

The panel’s three Brighton and Hove city councillors – Clare Moonan, Jackie O’Quinn and Dee Simson – will now decide whether to grant it.

Residents said they are worried about noise from people sitting outside the business drinking beyond 7pm if Jump’s served alcohol until that hour.

In his written objection, Richardson Road resident Chris Owens raised concerns about noise from people walking down the road late at night after leaving Rockwater on the seafront and did not want to see the issue made worse by the deli.

He said: “We’ve got no objection to a café. We’re just a very quiet residential street with some small family businesses.

“We just want to keep it like that. We just feel that the idea of people drinking on our street creates a new uncertainty in our neighbourhood.”

Panel chair Councillor Simson reminded the hearing Jump’s was not applying to be a late-night venue.

In response to concerns about amplified music playing outside, licensing officer Emily Ford confirmed it was not included in the licence, just background music inside the shop.

The new venture by chef-owner Vanessa Forder-Hogg, 53, of Langdale Road, Hove, would serve wine by the glass only alongside a “substantial meal”.

At the hearing on Monday 30 May, Jump’s designated premises supervisor Simon Andrew, known as Jax, who is responsible for alcohol sales, confirmed food would include backed pasters, charcuterie, cheese boards and sandwiches.

Food would be available for takeaway, and the café also has a deli counter, but wine would be with sit-down meals only.

Mr Andrew confirmed glasses of wine would be no larger than 175ml.

He said: “The idea is for us to enhance the area. We have to listen to everybody, and that’s really important to us.

“The overwhelming majority of people we’ve spoken to have been in support.”

He confirmed the café would not be open beyond 7pm and agreed to Councillor Moonan’s suggestion to end alcohol sales at 6.30pm.

The panel retired to make its decision which should be made public in five working days.