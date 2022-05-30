Plans for another towerblock of rental flats in Hove unveiled

Plans for scores of rental flats in a 13-storey block on the Hove bus depot car park have been lodged with the council.

The new application is the third to be submitted by developers Watkin Jones and bus company Go-Ahead as part of ambitious plans to redevelop what they have dubbed the Hove Gardens area around the depot.

Watkin Jones Group was given permission in October 2020 to demolish buildings in Ellen Street behind the car park and build 216 flats in blocks of up to 18 storeys.

And in March, Go Ahead Group was given permission for a new four-storey bus garage to replace its existing one in Conway Street, subject to financial agreements.

Now, they have made a new joint application for another block of flats on what is now the bus company’s car park, on the corner of Conway Street and Ellen Street.

The application says construction has now begun on phase 1 at the Ellen Road site, which includes commercial space on the ground floor.

It says: “The development will provide much needed new houses in line with Brighton and Hove City Council policy, alongside high quality commercial space, and will significantly improve the public realm on Ellen Street, Conway Street and Fonthill Street.

“Along the same streets it will provide new active frontages to invigorate the area and improve security through natural surveillance.

“The proposal includes new external amenity space in order to boost local ecology and to provide residents with communal green space. The development will create jobs during and after construction.”

The application also detailed a public consultation which was undertaken with residents, councillors and Peter Kyle MP.

It said: “The feedback received during the consultation was mixed. A majority supported the principles of new homes in the area, new homes on this site, and provision of commercial space and new ground floor frontages.

“Some of the respondents had a negative views of the proposed design, particularly relating to size, massing and density of the development, affordability, green and open space, and parking.

“All of these concerns have been comprehensively responded to.”

The scheme, which will see pavements widened, will be car-free, with just six blue badge car spaces for residents, one for the commercial element and four standard visitor spaces. It also includes 94 cycle parking spaces.

Tenants will be given a free two-year membership of a car club, which will be given two spaces in the phase 1 development.

It says: “Through the provision of solely build to rent accommodation, the development will deliver a less fragmented approach to the management of rented properties than currently offered by individual private landlords.

“By retaining ownership and management of the residential dwellings, Watkin Jones Group will maintain a vested interest in the on-going quality of the accommodation, building and service to tenants.”