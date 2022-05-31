BREAKING NEWS

Book of Brighton walks reveals tall tales of the city’s streets

Posted On 31 May 2022 at 2:07 pm
Andrew Kershmann exploring Brighton’s viaducts

A book of walks through Brighton and Hove reveals some of the incredible tales the city’s streets have to tell.

Andrew Kershmann, who has written several pocket tour guides to London, has just published Walking Brighton, featuring eight walks with historical highlights of different areas of the city.

These include the story of Phoebe Hessel, who spent 17 years in the army disguised as a man and lived to be Brighton’s oldest resident, the remarkable rise and fall of Thomas Reed Kemp and Tom Sayers, who grew up in the slums of Brighton, to become the last great bare-knuckle boxing champion.

The walks also feature The Battle of Tar Tub, when the authorities attempted to stop Guy Fawkes night celebrations, Graham Greene’s favourite pubs and the location of one of the notorious Trunk Murders of the 1930s.

The book is available at Waterstones, City Books, Kemp Town Bookshop, Pussy Boutique, Fabrica and Infinity Foods, or online from Amazon or www.metropublications.com.

