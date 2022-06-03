After notching up more than 144 appearances Gross signs new deal with Albion

Pascal Gross Albion’s first signing of the Premier League era is extending his stay with the Seagulls until at least 2024.

Pascal Gross has signed a new contract until June 2024, which will extend his time with Albion to seven years.

The German midfielder put pen to paper earlier today, and head coach Graham Potter said, “I am delighted for Pascal and the club that he’s now signed, he has been a key player throughout the club’s time in the Premier League and for me during my time as head coach.

“He is an excellent professional on and off the pitch. As one of our senior players in the dressing room, he’s a great example to any young player, and he showed again this season that he is an important member of the squad and key player for us on the pitch.”

Pascal was Albion’s first signing following promotion to the Premier League, as he joined from German side Ingolstadt 04.

Born in Mannheim, Gross began his career with Hoffenheim in 2008, before switching to Karlsruhe in 2011 and then moving to Ingolstadt in 2012, clocking up more than 200 Bundesliga appearances.

He made his Albion debut in their opening Premier League fixture against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium, and went on to win the club’s Player of the Season award after numerous impressive displays.

The German fired home the club’s first-ever Premier League goal against West Bromwich Albion, and also headed the all-important winning goal against Manchester United at the Amex, which secured the club’s top-flight safety.

He ended the 2021/22 season in arguably the finest form of his career, helping Albion to an impressive finish to the season, losing only once, at champions Manchester City, in the last nine games of the season.

The run included standout wins at Arsenal and Spurs, and against Manchester United and West Ham United at the American Express Community Stadium, with Pascal netting in both.

Over his time with Albion the 30-year-old has made more than 150 Premier League appearances, and scored 17 goals.

Albion fans will be hoping striker Danny Welbeck now also signs a new deal.