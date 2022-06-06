Neighbours oppose church extension because of parking fears

Enlarging a toilet block could put pressure on parking at a village church, neighbours fear.

The church council of St Margaret’s, which dates from the 13th century, has submitted plans to enlarge an existing 1970s extension.

The two-storey structure would house improved toilets and a kitchen, with meeting rooms on the second floor.

Vicar of Rottingdean Father Anthony Moore said the project would make the Grade II* listed church more open and accessible for the congregation and the wider community.

He said: “It is driven by the need for urgent repairs to the main floor space of the church and to provide more suitable lavatory accommodation (including an accessible toilet and baby change facilities).

“A kitchen and a new meeting room which can be used independently of the main church [are] especially important when considering the rising costs of heating and lighting – our energy bills are eye-watering!

“Concerts and other artistic and social events are held at the church throughout the year, as are weddings, funerals and other occasions when large numbers of people want to come together.

“Those who are able will walk to church (or use mobility scooters) or public transport. We do not envisage what is effectively the addition of a kitchen, a new office and a second meeting room having a significant impact on parking issues in the village.

“The original extension to the left of the main door was added to the church building in 1974, and anyone who has visited recently will have seen that there is a real need for upgrade and improvement.”

The church, on The Green, is a registered charity and does not receive any income from the Church of England or the Diocese of Chichester.

Fr Anthony said the project would “maintain the beauty and dignity” of the church and provide contemporary facilities to benefit the community.

Rottingdean Heritage backs the application, as it did for a similar project mooted in 2021.

The group said: “We believe that the overall public benefit which will be delivered by the scheme will outweigh the less than substantial harm to the heritage asset.

“Indeed, the changes to the original scheme address the harm. The current application is for a smaller extension. It, therefore, obscures less of the fabric of the listed church.”

However, people living in the area are concerned that the church will not provide 25 parking spaces as part of the application.

One objector, whose details are removed on the council’s website, said: “We residents who do not have allocated parking cannot absorb any more additional parking requirements on this, already overloaded and soon to be even more overloaded, stretch of street.

“Due to overcrowding and increasing difficulties living here, I object to this application.”

Another objector, whose details were removed, said: “As a resident of 11 years, I can clearly state that parking has got harder. The additional impact cannot be borne.

“The mandatory 25 additional spaces are not available. Rottingdean cannot take more traffic.”

The application is available to view and for comment by searching for BH2022/01500 on the city council’s planning website.