Sussex bring in Somerset bowler on loan

Posted On 11 Jun 2022 at 6:23 pm
Sussex have signed a veteran bowler to provide cover in the County Championship.

Jack Brooks

The club said: “Somerset seamer Jack Brooks has joined Sussex on a loan deal for the LV= Insurance County Championship games against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

“The experienced right arm seam bowler has played 141 first-class county matches, taking 498 wickets at an economy of 3.52.

“Brooks was a part of the Yorkshire team to win the County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015, with his 68 wickets in 2014, only bettered by Sussex seamer Steve Magoffin.”

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said: “Jack is a tremendously experienced bowler and, with the injuries to our bowling attack, will be a great addition to our team for the next couple of County Championship games.

“With nearly 500 first-class wickets he will be a welcomed addition and will no doubt help out the young bowlers in our squad.”

Oxford-born Brooks, known for wearing a headband, started out playing for his home county, Oxfordshire, from 2004 to 2008.

