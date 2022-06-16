Developer plans to turn Hollingdean home into HMO



A developer wants to turn a family home in Hollingdean into a shared house.

The three-bedroom house at 5 Stanmer Villas is proposed to change to a four bedroom HMO, with a bike rack and bin stores.

Brighton and Hove City Council has a policy of not approving applications for new shared houses, or houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) if the percentage within a 50 mile radius of the site already exceeds 10 per cent.

This application says that only 2 per cent of housing around the site are currently HMOs.

It says shared housing plays “a valuable role in the local housing supply by providing affordable and accessible housing to significant demographics, such as students, hospitality workers and young professionals.”

The application estimates that the proposals would actually reduce the expected occupancy level of the house and therefore it would be unlikely that increased activity or disturbance would occur.

With sharers less likely to own private vehicles and a bike rack included in the plans, the application states that it would be unlikely that the changes would affect the on-street parking situation.

The application can be found on the council’s planning portal by searching for reference number BH2022/01753.