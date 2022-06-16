BREAKING NEWS

Developer plans to turn Hollingdean home into HMO

Posted On 16 Jun 2022 at 4:54 pm
By :
Comment: 0


A developer wants to turn a family home in Hollingdean into a shared house.

The three-bedroom house at 5 Stanmer Villas is proposed to change to a four bedroom HMO, with a bike rack and bin stores.

Brighton and Hove City Council has a policy of not approving applications for new shared houses, or houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) if the percentage within a 50 mile radius of the site already exceeds 10 per cent.

This application says that only 2 per cent of housing around the site are currently HMOs.

It says shared housing plays “a valuable role in the local housing supply by providing affordable and accessible housing to significant demographics, such as students, hospitality workers and young professionals.”

The application estimates that the proposals would actually reduce the expected occupancy level of the house and therefore it would be unlikely that increased activity or disturbance would occur.

With sharers less likely to own private vehicles and a bike rack included in the plans, the application states that it would be unlikely that the changes would affect the on-street parking situation.

The application can be found on the council’s planning portal by searching for reference number BH2022/01753.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com