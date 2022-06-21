Cause of death still unknown days after woman found dead in Brighton park

Detectives still do not know how a woman found unconscious in a Brighton park died after the first postmortem was inconclusive.

Police say they have now made a formal identification, but have not yet released the woman’s name or any other details such as her age.

However, following rumours locally she had been stabbed, they have confirmed she had no obvious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “A postmortem has been carried out on the body of the woman sadly found in Queens Park, Brighton, on Friday night (17 June).

“The cause of the death was unascertained and further test results are awaited. There was no sign of injuries to the deceased.

“A formal identification has taken place and her identify has been confirmed.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Ranworth.”

The woman’s body was found in bushes near the clocktower in Queen’s Park at about 9.30pm on Friday, June 17.

Police said yesterday they had informed her next of kin.