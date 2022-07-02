Hove scooter rider, 8, seriously injured in hit and run
An eight-year-old boy has been seriously injured by a car in a hit and run crash in Hove.
Sussex Police issued an appeal for the public’s help this morning (Saturday 2 July) as they try to find the driver.
The boy was riding a scooter when the crash happened in New Church Road, near Hove Museum.
Brighton and Hove poluce said: “We’re seeking witnesses to a collision between a car and a child on a scooter which occurred in New Church Road, at the junction with Pembroke Gardens, Hove, about 9.10pm last night.
“The eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the white vehicle involved left the scene.
“If you witnessed it or captured it on dash cam, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 1418 of 01/07.”
