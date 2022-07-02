BREAKING NEWS

Hove scooter rider, 8, seriously injured in hit and run

Posted On 02 Jul 2022 at 11:38 am
By :
Comment: 1

An eight-year-old boy has been seriously injured by a car in a hit and run crash in Hove.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for the public’s help this morning (Saturday 2 July) as they try to find the driver.

The boy was riding a scooter when the crash happened in New Church Road, near Hove Museum.

Brighton and Hove poluce said: “We’re seeking witnesses to a collision between a car and a child on a scooter which occurred in New Church Road, at the junction with Pembroke Gardens, Hove, about 9.10pm last night.

German Doner Kebab

“The eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the white vehicle involved left the scene.

“If you witnessed it or captured it on dash cam, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 1418 of 01/07.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Matthew Curtis 2 July 2022 at 2.27pm Reply

    Why was the 8 year old on the scooter at that time of night. What’s wrong with the parents 😕

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com