Return of Woodingdean Carnival sees thousands of visitors

Thousands enjoyed the return of Woodingdean Carnival this Saturday, 2 July after a two year gap due to Covid-19.

The annual community celebration saw more than 40 stalls in the grounds of Woodingdean Primary School, with fun activities run by local businesses, charities and organisations.

The parade featured more than 200 walkers, including T.S. Zealous NTC marching band, Peacehaven Dragon Dance and the Marta Scott Dance Company.

Woodingdean Carnival Chair, Alix Macfarlane, said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the event in so many ways. We were all amazingly happy to be back on the field again.”

Groups from local schools, nurseries and community groups made their way from Central Park to the carnival field.

Rudyard Kipling School won the parade with their ‘under the sea’ theme, praised by judges as the most creative and fun-filled.

Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Lizzie Deane, presented the parade cup to headteacher Euan Hanington.

Visitors enjoyed delicious food, including cakes, curry dishes, hot dogs, fresh fruit as well as a licensed Carnival bar and a café in the community centre next to the field.

Attractions for children included a teacup carousel, mini tractor rides and face painting.

Throughout the day, local acts showcased their skills in a performance arena in the centre of the carnival.

Performances included dance, music, singing and fitness demonstrations from groups including Brighton School of Singing, Diane Lewis Zumba and Theatre Express.

Firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Roedean Community Fire Station came along to talk to the crowds and show children around their engine.

Ms Macfarlane, said: “Woodingdean Carnival is only possible thanks to a small dedicated team of volunteers, including one of our committee who has been volunteering with Carnival since it began in 1967.

“The team worked very hard to bring the event back after the lockdown years and we couldn’t have done it without the generous support of our local businesses.

She said: “Many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic but still dug deep to help bring Woodingdean Carnival back for 2022. We’re already planning next year’s event!”

Updates about Woodingdean Carnival are on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Woodingdeancarnival