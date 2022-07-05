Alcohol delivery service granted late licence

An alcohol delivery service can operate until 2am at weekends after being granted a licence by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Elliott Hale originally applied for a 24-hour licence for Go Sip to offer deliveries from premises at the Knoll Business Centre, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove.

After objections from Sussex Police and the council, Mr Hale reduced the proposed hours.

He sought to be able to deliver from 10am to 11pm from Sunday to Wednesday and from 10am to 2am from Thursday to Saturday.

Mr Hale’s solicitor, Piers Warne, said that the business was “not aimed at the night club crowd” after police raised concerns about people partying after a night out.

A licensing panel of three councillors – Zoe John, Anne Pissaridou and Dee Simson – agreed to grant a licence on the condition that two thirds of the products were from Sussex producers.

In a decision letter, the panel said: “The style of operation is intended to promote premium local products and a condition has been offered to reinforce this.

“It was clarified that this condition would mean that products offered for sale and stored at the premises would be at least 66 per cent local wines and beers as set out in the drinks menu in the presenter document.

“The panel recognised that this was a specialised style of operation.”

A further restriction requires deliveries to be made by Go Sip staff only.