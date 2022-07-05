Charli XCX announces intimate Brighton concert

This afternoon it was announced that none other than Charli XCX will be performing an intimate live concert here in Brighton at Concorde 2 on Wednesday 31st August 2022 as part of Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery’s Revive Live tour!

English singer Charli XCX has no less than 7.2 million followers on Facebook and not surprisingly her latest album ‘Crash’ hit the No.1 UK Album slot back in March. She has released five studio albums, four mixtapes, three extended plays, one live album, two DJ mixes, 46 singles (including 15 as a featured artist), and 13 promotional singles.

Tickets for this Brighton concert go on sale at 10am this Thursday 7th July from bit.ly/ReviveLive2022 – and you can bring a friend along for *free by ordering a +1 and bringing a National Lottery ticket with you.

***Please note that the Free Ticket must be “purchased” along with your General Admission Ticket. The price you pay per ticket will display.***

The free ticket holder must be able to demonstrate they are a National Lottery player by showing either a physical ticket or one on the app at the door. This could be a weekly draw ticket or a scratch card and they must be over 18 to purchase and hold a National Lottery product. The original ticket holder must adhere to the age restrictions of the venue

