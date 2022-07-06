BREAKING NEWS

Stereolab announce Brighton gig as part of tour

Posted On 06 Jul 2022
Stereolab are heading to Brighton (click to enlarge)

It’s very good news for Stereolab fans, as the art-rock legends have not only announced that they will be dropping their next album titled ‘Pulse Of The Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]’ on 2nd September, but they will be heading out on tour right across Canada, USA, Europe and the UK.

They will be heading off on their travels from 6th September until 3rd December and will be drawing on up opposite Brighton Beach at the ever-popular Concorde 2 (courtesy of local concert promoters JOY.) on 24th of November 2022!!

Stereolab (click to enlarge)

Tickets for the Brighton concert will be going on sale at 10am Friday the 8th of July and are rightly expected to go quickly! You can purchase them from the Concorde 2 HERE or from See Tickets HERE.

To tie over fans until then, Stereolab have shared their new single ‘Robot Riot’, which will be found on the forthcoming album. You can listen to it HERE.

Stereolab fans will be overjoyed to learn that the ‘Pulse Of The Early Brain [Switched On Volume 5]’ album will be available as a limited 3LP or 2CD package as well as on download. It can be pre-ordered HERE.

Artistic shot of Stereolab live in Brighton 2019 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

The English-French avant-pop quintet were last in Brighton in 2019, where the Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed a memorable 15 tune set which consisted of the following numbers:
‘Come And Play In The Milky Night’
‘Brakhage’
‘French Disko’
‘Baby Lulu’
‘Miss Modular’
‘Metronomic Underground’
‘Anamorphose’
‘Need To Be’ (French version)
‘Ping Pong’
‘Percolator’
‘Crest’
‘Lo Boob Oscillator’ (French version)
‘Infinity Girl’
‘Blue Milk’
‘John Cage Bubblegum’

More information on Stereolab can be found HERE.

Tour flyer (click to enlarge)

