Brighton MP demands Johnson steps down now and calls general election

The Green MP for Brighton Pavilion has demanded that Boris Johnson step down as Prime Minister at once and call a general election.

Caroline Lucas spoke out after Mr Johnson resigned this morning (Thursday 7 July). She said: “Boris Johnson has been forced to resign for being a reckless, untrustworthy, lying, law-breaking rogue Prime Minister with no regard for rule of law or our democratic systems.

“He must not be allowed to stay on for a further three months after resigning – he must leave office right now.

“Victims of sexual misconduct being disregarded. Asylum seekers being shipped off to Rwanda. Millions enduring a cost of living scandal. An entire country repeatedly lied to, as it suffered through a deadly pandemic while this Conservative government, with Boris Johnson at its helm, partied into the night. This was the reality of the Johnson premiership.

“But Johnson was never the sole cause of the rot at Westminster. Nor even his ministers making squalid decisions based on political calculation instead of moral principle. Nor the Tory Party alone and all those just as complicit as the Prime Minister himself, integral to a party which has spent 12 years projecting its internal factional squabbles on to the national stage.

“Now, the country must recover, rebuild and restore. But to do so requires an immediate general election and it needs a commitment from all the opposition parties to transforming our country for good by transforming our politics for good – starting with a pledge to support proportional representation.

“Our politics faces a much deeper crisis – we need a new way forward based on fair votes and redistribution of both wealth and power.

“That’s the foundations of a future in which we tackle the climate emergency and bring new secure jobs, health and wellbeing along with it.

“The challenge today is to see way beyond the end of the psychodrama playing out at Number

10 and the short-term political point scoring.

“If all those who consider themselves progressive do not have the vision to put the country first and renew our politics, we will never win the better future which the country deserves.”