WATCH: Aerosol torched by teenagers explodes in Brighton park

Firefighters were called to a Brighton park this week after a can of deodorant set on fire by teenagers exploded.

The moment the can exploded was caught on camera by younger children in Queens Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Brighton and Hove News understands a can of Lynx deodorant was also set on fire and exploded by the pond on 7 June.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 6pm on 5 July, we were called to attend Queens Park, Brighton following reports of a fire in the open.

“Firefighters from Newhaven attended. The fire was out on arrival.

“The fire was caused by a deodorant can being set on fire.

Products contained in aerosol cans found in the home are often extremely flammable. Many aerosol spray containers subjected to higher temperatures can give rise to an explosion and significantly increase the severity of a fire.

“We cannot emphasise enough how dangerous this is. Setting fires can cause damage to property and the environment and can cause serious injuries.”