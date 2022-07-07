BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: Aerosol torched by teenagers explodes in Brighton park

Posted On 07 Jul 2022 at 4:13 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Firefighters were called to a Brighton park this week after a can of deodorant set on fire by teenagers exploded.

The moment the can exploded was caught on camera by younger children in Queens Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Brighton and Hove News understands a can of Lynx deodorant was also set on fire and exploded by the pond on 7 June.

German Doner Kebab

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 6pm on 5 July, we were called to attend Queens Park, Brighton following reports of a fire in the open.

“Firefighters from Newhaven attended.  The fire was out on arrival.

“The fire was caused by a deodorant can being set on fire.

Products contained in aerosol cans found in the home are often extremely flammable. Many aerosol spray containers subjected to higher temperatures can give rise to an explosion and significantly increase the severity of a fire.

“We cannot emphasise enough how dangerous this is. Setting fires can cause damage to property and the environment and can cause serious injuries.”

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com