Terraced houses to replace bungalow despite wildlife concerns

Planning permission has been granted to demolish a bungalow and replace it with a terrace of four houses despite objections from neighbours and ward councillors.

Conservative councillor Dee Simson, who represents Woodingdean, addressed Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee as members prepared to decide the application at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday (6 July).

Councillor Simson said that the community was concerned about the plans to replace the bungalow at 7 Deans Close, Woodingdean, with a terrace of two-storey three-bedroom houses.

And they were worried about the effect on the neighbouring Honeysett Wildlife Site which has been owned by Roger’s Wildlife Rescue, run by Roger Musselle, since 1983.

She said that neighbours were not against development in principle but felt that four houses would be a “serious overdevelopment” of the plot, adding: “A smaller less intrusive development would have less impact on this area.

“Deans Close is a quiet cul-de-sac which consists of only a handful of houses, especially on this side of the close. These houses are all individual and have good amenity spaces.

“This terrace of houses would be out of keeping with the rest of the close and have a detrimental effect on those living close by and also on the wildlife.”

The bungalow used to belong to the late Leigh Farrow, who represented Moulsecoomb and Bevendean ward on the council for Labour and latterly the UK Independence Party (UKIP).

The application is for 36-year-old lawyer Karen Kutter, who was represented by her agent George Gunton, a partner at JDRM Architects Studio.

Mr Gunton said that the design meant there was no risk of overlooking other properties and the houses were a “generous size”.

He said: “Much has been made of the potential impacts on the ecology and wildlife. Significant work has been undertaken with the council’s ecologist to ensure the proposals do not cause harm.”

Mr Gunton said that the plot was not a designated wildlife site or nature reserve.

Labour councillor Nick Childs said that he was concerned about the potential impact on the neighbouring wildlife site.

He said: “On balance, with a net biodiversity gain, this proposal is something I can support. I’d always weight it up with the fact if the housing wasn’t here, it would be in urban fringe areas or on sites of outstanding natural beauty.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks visited the site and said that the development would be an improvement.

She said: “It’s a falling down bungalow and it has a lovely garden. It’s a pity no one wanted to restore the garden. It’s a big piece of land and those houses will make good housing.”

The committee voted unanimously in favour of granting permission for the plans.