Police appeal for help finding wanted man in Brighton
Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding a wanted man in Brighton this afternoon (Monday 11 July).
The force is looking for Layton Richards, 27, of St James’ House, High Street, Brighton, who has a number of previous convictions for having and dealing drugs.
He is wanted for return to prison where he was serving a sentence for drug-related crime.
He was previously given a suspended prison sentence after being involved in an affray in Preston Street, Brighton, with Abdul Deghayes who was later murdered in a drug-related fight.
To read more, click here and here.
Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Layton Richards, who is wanted on recall to prison.
“Richards, 27, had been serving a sentence for drug offences.
“He is believed to be in the Brighton area.
“If you see him, do not approach him but call 999, quoting serial 47220119025.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.