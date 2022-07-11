Police appeal for help finding wanted man in Brighton

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding a wanted man in Brighton this afternoon (Monday 11 July).

The force is looking for Layton Richards, 27, of St James’ House, High Street, Brighton, who has a number of previous convictions for having and dealing drugs.

He is wanted for return to prison where he was serving a sentence for drug-related crime.

He was previously given a suspended prison sentence after being involved in an affray in Preston Street, Brighton, with Abdul Deghayes who was later murdered in a drug-related fight.

Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Layton Richards, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Richards, 27, had been serving a sentence for drug offences.

“He is believed to be in the Brighton area.

“If you see him, do not approach him but call 999, quoting serial 47220119025.”