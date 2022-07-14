Brighton based Elandra announce first single release party

For the past two years, Elandra have been curating a repertoire of incredible songs that have captured the imagination of the local Brighton scene, and their first musical offering is proof of that. ‘Thousand Steps’ is an anthem for the creatives of the world. With themes of frustration, self reflection and calling out your narcissistic tendencies, mixed in with the psychedelic musical stylings that make Elandra one of the most exciting new bands in Brighton.

Within the local Brighton music scene, ‘Thousand Steps’ which is set to drop on 22nd July, is already one of the most hotly anticipated singles of the summer. It is an explosion of rhythm, funk, groove and psychedelia that sends the listener floating on a bed of sand and sea. ‘Thousand Steps’ is sure, nay, guaranteed to transport you into a sonically unmatched frenzy.

This is the first of many singles that Elandra plans to release throughout 2022, ending with an EP showcasing the best of what Elandra has to offer.

Elandra will be hosting a single release gig at the Green Door Store in Brighton on Thursday 21st July, with support from Brighton based New Jazz.R’n’B singer/songwriter BabyEleanor and also Erin May. By all accounts it’s gonna be a fantastic night filled with incredible music, so bring your friends and your friend’s friends! Tickets are a mere £5 on the door.

Find out more about BabyEleanor HERE and Erin May HERE.

Further reading on Elandra:

Elandra is the brainchild of Paolo Siviero, A native to Venice, Italy that has made waves in his short time in England. His years of songwriting experience gives the band a new dimension of musicality that brings their songs to a different level.

Their percussionist, Vera Schieffer, gives a Belgian twang to their lineup. With her expertise in synth and djembe playing, she gives both a melodic and percussive boost at the same time.

James Bowden might just be the guitarist, but he brings a blend of country, 60’s rock and psychedelia that solidifies the Elandra image into our heads better than anyone ever could. ‘Thousand Steps’ is a fine example of what his playing can incur into the minds of its listeners.

George Cole redefines what it means to be a bass player. His licks are akin to a palpitating heart that’s ready to quit, but it never does and always fits the rhythm.

And finishing the rhythm section, Chris Cook provides the backbone of the music with his creatively rich drumming that keeps the listener on the edge of their seat.

Find out more HERE.