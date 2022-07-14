TVAM announces album and Brighton concert

TVAM is the project alias of Manchester based musician/producer Joe Oxley, who’s sound takes the listener on a spiritual journey through complex sonic capabilities, and mechanical rhythms.

In a live setting TVAM enhances the audience’s experience through combining their forever intriguing audio abilities with captivating visuals delivered through a means of the hi and the lo-fi as this outfit can always be seen accompanied by a TV screen monitor on stage.

TVAM’s sound is not afraid to be a sheer melting pot of creative endeavours, with nuances of neo-psychedelia, shoegaze, electronica, ambience, Krautrock, and alternative rock gloriously spilling out over the brim. Within TVAM’s sound the contrast of musical styles can be digested around processed motorik yet bombastic sounding rhythms, which create space for guitars and synthesizers to sing their complex sonic capabilities. Oxley’s TVAM is a musical project which celebrates the beauties of carefully sculptured musical soundscapes with the desire for repetitive and pulsating beats.

This coming Winter TVAM will be heading out on a select 5 date UK tour in celebration of the forthcoming album ‘High Art Lite’ album which is set to drop on 21st October via Invada Records UK. The lead single from the release is ‘Double Lucifer’ which you can listen to and view HERE.

The tour takes in an appearance at the ever-popular Green Door Store in Brighton on 30th November.

The full list of dates are:

NOV 22nd – LEEDS – Hyde Park Book Club

NOV 23rd – EDINBURGH – Sneaky Pete’s

NOV 24th – MANCHESTER – The White Hotel

NOV 30th – BRIGHTON – Green Door Store

DEC 1st – LONDON – Oslo, Hackney

You can purchase your tour tickets HERE with the Brighton concert date tickets also available from the concert promoter Melting Vinyl HERE.

“Effortlessly spanning the boundary between electronic music and rock music, and allowing elements from each to compliment one another in the same way as seminal acts from the early 90s golden age when rave music crossed over into indie.” – sputnik music

“It’s difficult to accurately describe the TV-AM live experience but I’m sure that whatever it is that he’s doing, he’s the only one doing it and for that reason alone you should make the effort to catch him at one of his gigs around the north-west.” – Trust The Wizards

tvamindustries.com