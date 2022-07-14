BREAKING NEWS

TVAM announces album and Brighton concert

Posted On 14 Jul 2022 at 2:25 pm
By :
Comment: 0

TVAM is heading to Brighton (click on pic to enlarge)

TVAM is the project alias of Manchester based musician/producer Joe Oxley, who’s sound takes the listener on a spiritual journey through complex sonic capabilities, and mechanical rhythms.

In a live setting TVAM enhances the audience’s experience through combining their forever intriguing audio abilities with captivating visuals delivered through a means of the hi and the lo-fi as this outfit can always be seen accompanied by a TV screen monitor on stage.

TVAM live at The Great Escape at Patterns 19.5.17 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge)

German Doner Kebab

TVAM’s sound is not afraid to be a sheer melting pot of creative endeavours, with nuances of neo-psychedelia, shoegaze, electronica, ambience, Krautrock, and alternative rock gloriously spilling out over the brim. Within TVAM’s sound the contrast of musical styles can be digested around processed motorik yet bombastic sounding rhythms, which create space for guitars and synthesizers to sing their complex sonic capabilities. Oxley’s TVAM is a musical project which celebrates the beauties of carefully sculptured musical soundscapes with the desire for repetitive and pulsating beats.

This coming Winter TVAM will be heading out on a select 5 date UK tour in celebration of the forthcoming album ‘High Art Lite’ album which is set to drop on 21st October via Invada Records UK. The lead single from the release is ‘Double Lucifer’ which you can listen to and view HERE.

The Green Door Store will host the TVAM Brighton concert (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge)

The tour takes in an appearance at the ever-popular Green Door Store in Brighton on 30th November.
The full list of dates are:
NOV 22nd – LEEDS – Hyde Park Book Club
NOV 23rd – EDINBURGH – Sneaky Pete’s
NOV 24th – MANCHESTER – The White Hotel
NOV 30th – BRIGHTON – Green Door Store
DEC 1st – LONDON – Oslo, Hackney

You can purchase your tour tickets HERE with the Brighton concert date tickets also available from the concert promoter Melting Vinyl HERE.

TVAM live at All Saints Centre, Lewes 18.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge)

“Effortlessly spanning the boundary between electronic music and rock music, and allowing elements from each to compliment one another in the same way as seminal acts from the early 90s golden age when rave music crossed over into indie.” – sputnik music

“It’s difficult to accurately describe the TV-AM live experience but I’m sure that whatever it is that he’s doing, he’s the only one doing it and for that reason alone you should make the effort to catch him at one of his gigs around the north-west.” – Trust The Wizards

tvamindustries.com

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com