Brighton and Hove Albion vie with Ajax in talks to sign Rangers defender

Brighton and Hove Albion are vying with Dutch champions Ajax in talks with Glasgow Rangers over the transfer of Calvin Bassey.

The 22-year-old defender has become a key player at Ibrox since signing from Leicester City for £230,000 in the summer of 2020.

Bassey, who can play left-back and centre-back, has attracted the attention of several other clubs and it is understood that Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has spoken to the Nigeria international by telephone.

It has been widely reported that Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is set to join Manchester United in a £46 million deal.

As the Ibrox board begin to ramp up their player trading model, the Scottish club are looking to bring in what could be a record fee for Bassey, who still has two years left on his current deal.

Right-back Nathan Patterson, a graduate of the Rangers academy, moved to Everton in January for a fee reported as £11.5 million plus add-ons – the biggest fee received by Rangers to date.

Bassey concluded last season with storming performances in the Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville and the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden Park, which added to the Premiership title he won the previous year.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is refurbishing his squad ahead of the new season as Rangers look to wrest back the title from Celtic.