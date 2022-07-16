BREAKING NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion conclude Portuguese training camp with a win

Posted On 16 Jul 2022
Estoril 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 4

Albion completed another friendly behind closed doors, this time in Portugal, at the end of a week’s training.

Astonishingly, despite the club’s desire for a warmer climate, it was warmer in Brighton and Hove today than in the Seagulls’ training and match venue in the Lisbon’s western suburbs.

The Seagulls won with goals from Neal Maupay, who bagged two, Kaoru Mitoma and Deniz Undav.

But for a good block by the Estoril Praia keeper Daniel Figueira, Maupay could have completed a hat-trick inside the first 20 minutes.

Adam Webster appeared to take a bad-looking knock.

Albion play at Reading in another pre-season friendly on Saturday 30 July.

The Seagulls start the new Premier League season at Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August.

 

 

 

 

