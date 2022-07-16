BREAKING NEWS

Celebrate the attitude of punk with the Sex Pistols Exposé

Posted On 16 Jul 2022 at 3:53 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Sex Pistols Exposé are heading to Brighton (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The Sex Pistols Exposé quartet (and their previous incarnation, The Sex Pistols Experience) are by all accounts the worlds No.1 tribute to the infamous punk rock legends that included Rotten, Viscous, Cook and Jones, and apparently they have even been approved by all surviving members of the Sex Pistols.

This certainly brings a high expectancy with such an accolade, but wherever they perform, it conjures up those heady days of punk rock which saw Vicious officially join ‘The Pistols’ back on 28th February 1977.

Sex Pistols Exposé are heading to Brighton (pic Nick Linazasoro)

German Doner Kebab

The Sex Pistols Exposé faithfully recreate the sound of the timeless tracks found ‘Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols’ (and beyond) which was originally recorded from October 1976 until August 1977 and was unleashed to the world on 28th October 1977.

The fans will get the chance to experience the raw energy and what all the excitement was about, when the band rock on up at Patterns at 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL on Friday 22nd July 2022, courtesy of Black Rabbit Productions & Pogo Events. The Sex Pistols Exposé will be belting out classics like ‘Pretty Vacant’, ‘God Save The Queen’, ‘Holidays In The Sun’ and ‘Anarchy In The UK’ and others, as well as a plethora of witty stage banter.

The Limeys (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Support on the night will come from The Limeys who are the blokes who specialise in playing 1970’s punk / rock’n’roll songs, in the style they were meant to be. Loud, loose & rockin’. They proudly belting out covers of Sex Pistols, The Damned, The Ramones, Johnny Thunders, The Stooges and Hawkwind tunes.

More info on the band can be found HERE.

Grab your tickets HERE and HERE.

Find out more: www.facebook.com/sexpistolsexpose

Gig flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com