BREAKING NEWS

Royal honour for Sussex professor forced out in trans row

Posted On 17 Jul 2022 at 12:06 am
By :
Comment: 0

Kathleen Stock with Princess Anne at her investiture at Buckingham Palace – Picture by Yui Mok / PA

 

The Sussex University professor who was forced out of her job in a row over trans rights has been honoured at Buckingham Palace.

Kathleen Stock, former professor of philosophy at Sussex, was made an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in the Queen’s new year honours.

German Doner Kebab

Professor Stock, 49, was recognised for her services to higher education and has been a key figure in the continuing debate about free speech, academic freedom and trans rights.

On Thursday (14 July) she attended her investiture at the Palace where Princess Anne presented her with the insignia – or medal – of the order.

Professor Stock quit Sussex last year amid a row over her views on gender identity and a targeted campaign aimed at driving her out of her job.

When asked if she would work in a British university again, she said: “No, I think probably not now.”

Her decision came after an anonymous group, reportedly set up by students, started a campaign to have her sacked amid accusations of transphobia – a claim that she denies.

At the same ceremony, Joanna Lumley, 76, was formally made a dame. She described it as thrilling and “like a fairy story”.

The actress and campaigner, known for playing Purdey in the New Avengers and Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous, was honoured for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com