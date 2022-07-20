Housing co-op raising £150k for new Hollingdean homes

BREAKING NEWS

An artist’s impression of one of the houses due to be built at Dunster Close


A housing co-op has launched a £150,000 crowdfunder to build two new homes on a former garage site in Hollingdean.

Bunker Housing Cooperative has already raised more than £100,000 of investments for the homes in Dunster Close and has until the end of July to raise the rest.

The  co-op, which was started in 2014 by a group of low-income families, has already self-built two timber laminated homes in Plumpton Road and wants to build nine more across the city.

Bunker member Amy Hall  said: “The housing situation in Brighton just gets more and more ridiculous and more people are being forced out of the city.

“Bunker is our way of being able to stay in the city that we love.

“Our two houses at Plumpton Road show what can be possible with co-operative housing and now we want to bring more homes like this to our city.

“Investing in Bunker does not only bring you more interest than keeping savings in the bank but it will help make this happen.”

The co-op was formed after the families struggled to find decent, affordable rental accommodation in Brighton and Hove.

The cooperative builds new homes itself on previously council-owned land, and members own and run the new properties collectively to keep them affordable.

It is asking people to invest a minimum of £250, and any money raised will be match funded with £10,000 from the Peoples’ Postcode Lottery.

Its longer-term plan is to raise a total of £450,000 in loan stock over the next year to fund the development of nine homes across multiple sites.

One investor Rita Garner said: “It’s being part of options, real options for people to be in control and feel that their housing is secure.

“At the time it didn’t feel like a big thing, but I realise now how important it is and I really want to encourage other people to do it.”

Click here for more. 

  1. Rob Heale 20 July 2022 at 12.43pm Reply

    Very much support this. Well done to those involved.

