Brighton & Hove Albion reveal new home kit, moving away from the iconic vertical stripes again

Brighton and Hove Albion’s much-awaited home kit reveal has been made by Hove DJ Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim.

Although many fans were hoping to see a retro-style all blue body and white sleeves, similar to the kit worn in the sixties and early seventies, the new version is nevertheless an attractive design.

The traditional blue and white appears in panels rather than vertical stripes.

Albion could wear the kit in their opening away match at Manchester United on Sunday 7 August.