Albion beat Reading in Berkshire friendly

Reading 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Albion continued their pre season preparations with a win at Reading.

The Seagulls wore their new away kit and dominated the early exchanges with slick accurate passing with Pascal Gross heading home the opener with almost twenty minutes played.

Albion continued to dominate a frustrated Reading with Junior Hoylett diving for some tackles not becoming a friendly match.

Reading looked seriously outclassed and must be concerned as the EFL season starts on July 30th.

Solly March doubled Albion’s lead two minutes into the restart with a great effort from the edge of the box.

Then on the hour mark Alexis Mac Allister pushed over Tom Ince and Yaku Meite slotted home the resulting penalty.

Kaoru Mitoma and Deniz Undav both had late run outs for Albion.