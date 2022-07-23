BREAKING NEWS

Albion beat Reading in Berkshire friendly

Posted On 23 Jul 2022 at 6:27 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Reading 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Albion continued their pre season preparations with a win at Reading.

The Seagulls wore their new away kit and dominated the early exchanges with slick accurate passing with Pascal Gross heading home the opener with almost twenty minutes played.

Albion continued to dominate a frustrated Reading with Junior Hoylett diving for some tackles not becoming a friendly match.

German Doner Kebab

Reading looked seriously outclassed and must be concerned as the EFL season starts on July 30th.

Solly March doubled Albion’s lead two minutes into the restart with a great effort from the edge of the box.

Then on the hour mark Alexis Mac Allister pushed over Tom Ince and Yaku Meite slotted home the resulting penalty.

Kaoru Mitoma and Deniz Undav both had late run outs for Albion.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com