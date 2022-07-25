‘Ruinfest’ is back in Brighton with a double dose!

Today, (25th July) The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, Brighton have announced that they have teamed up with Sugar-Free Records as well as label and promoter Love Thy Neighbour in bringing music lovers no less than two special ‘Ruinfest’ events!

They will be hosting the events on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th September. Sugar-Free Records will be running Day 1 and Love Thy Neighbour will be running Day 2. The mini-festival is supported by Arts Council England and each event brings a different genre of music as well as creative workshops and DJs spread over the day.

Day 1 of ‘Runifest’ on Saturday 3rd September will see Sugar-Free Records taking over both floors of The Hope & Ruin venue and will feature Johnny Foreigner, Blood Command, Brutalligators, H_ngm_n, Buds., CUTTING TIES and more to be announced.

Alcopop Records legends Johnny Foreigner play their first show in Brighton since 2016! Hailing from the streets of Birmingham, where the trio first honed its blend of noisy co-ed vocals and rambunctious, syncopated chord structures in 2005. Their back and headlining the bloody Hope and Ruin mate…. Nooiiiice.

Blood Command hail from Bergen in Norway and have released their ‘Praise Armageddonism’ album in a number of exciting formats, as exciting as they are live!

Brutalligators in their own words state that they are a “Post-youth band from North Herts, UK playing melodic and occasionally heavy music”. Their ‘This House Is Too Big, This House Is Too Small’ album dropped last November.

H_ngm_n are an in-yer-face dirty emo pop duo who make lotsa noise and are from the South Coast and have an EP out titled ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Home’.

Buds. (spelt with a full stop at the end) offer up Punk Rock from a small town in Hampshire. Their songs make you feel good in spite of your dread.

CUTTING TIES (stylized in capitals) state that they are “The only Emo-Punk band that isn’t Emo or Punk”. Their forthcoming single ‘The Crying Song’ is set to drop on 5th August.

Tickets for the Saturday ‘Ruinfest’ event will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 27th July and the link can be found HERE.

Love Thy Neighbour‘s ‘Ruinfest’ returns on the Sunday from 3pm to 10pm, where there will be 7 acts (or more) on the bill including BABii, Jessica Winter, Speedboat, Libralibra, Taraka, SAD DADS, Milo Korbenski

Electronic polymath BABii dropped her collaborative mixtape ‘Screamer’ featuring collaborations with a wealth of influential producers such as Iglooghost, umru (Charli XCX, Dorian Electra), SV1, Jennifer Walton (Kero Kero Bonito) and Warpstr (Yung Kayo), ‘Screamer’ has been created both sides of the Atlantic, however it takes a heavy influence from British dance music with musical touchstones from bassline, garage and DnB.

Jessica Winter sits outside genre, scene or group, defined not by sound but by song. Previously supported by Dazed, Wonderland, Annie Mac BBC Radio 1, Mary Anne Hobbs BBC 6 Music, KEXP ‘Song of the Day’, KCRW as well as touring with Death Grips and Lynks.

Speedboat: Initially rejecting, and then taking inspiration from their Dad’s collection of 80’s pop, indie and new wave the brothers settled on the name Speedboat as something which encapsulated their widescreen new wave inspired synth pop.

Libralibra: “Anti-authoritarian and resolutely individual, LibraLibra come bursting out of the traps at every opportunity, constructing these rattling, roaring blasts of sound.” – CLASH

Taraka: Since the breakup of the legendary underground cult duo Prince Rama, Taraka started recording songs merging elements of outsider-psych, post-edenic grunge, kaleidoscopic punk and post-adolescent angst.

SAD DADS are in their own words “Curators of Shitepop”. They consist of Owen Bullock and Dan Cox; an Indie-Pop duo based in Brighton, who craft home-brewed songs with a story driven twist.

Milo Korbenski is a Brighton based artist who in 2020 dropped an EP with the intriguing title of ‘I’m So Tired But Not In A Tumblr Way I’m Just Always So Tired I Think I’m Unwell’. Must have had covid then me thinks!

Tickets for Sunday’s ‘Ruinfest’ are available HERE and HERE.