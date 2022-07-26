BREAKING NEWS

20,000+ fans watch Rag’n’Bone Man, Boy George & Culture Club and Russell Watson

Posted On 26 Jul 2022 at 12:56 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Boy George & Culture Club live at The South of England Showground 16.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

Live music has returned to the South of England Showground in Ardingly a few days ago. The South of England Event Centre, welcomed thousands of visitors through its gates thanks to the star-studded Heritage Live Concert series.

Fans having fun at The South of England Showground (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

The incredible three-day event (Friday 15th – Sunday 17th July) featured three key concert evenings. Rag‘n’Bone Man put on an electric performance and was supported by Eurovision star Sam Ryder and up and coming alt-pop singer/songwriter Max White.

German Doner Kebab

Rag‘n’Bone Man live at The South of England Showground 15.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

www.ragnboneman.com

Sam Ryder live at The South of England Showground 15.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

www.sam-ryder.com

Max White live at The South of England Showground 15.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

linktr.ee/Maxwhitemusicuk

Saturday night went back to the 80s thanks to headline act Boy George & Culture Club, plus 80s decades legends; Lulu, Bananarama, Kim Wilde and DJ Fat Tony – who all had guests dancing all night long.

Boy George & Culture Club live at The South of England Showground 16.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

boygeorgeandcultureclub.net

Lulu live at The South of England Showground 16.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

www.luluofficial.com

Bananarama live at The South of England Showground 16.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

www.bananarama.co.uk

Kim Wilde live at The South of England Showground 16.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

www.kimwilde.com

Closing the concert series on Sunday night was tenor Russell Watson. His outstanding vocal abilities were accompanied by the talented British coloratura soprano Christina Johnston and supported by Mark Kingswood and the NHS Choir – Lewisham & Greenwich, with the music for the evening provided by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Russell Watson live at The South of England Showground 17.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

russellwatson.com

Christina Johnson live at The South of England Showground 17.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

www.christinajohnstonofficial.com

Mark Kingswood live at The South of England Showground 17.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

markkingswood.com

NHS Choir – Lewisham & Greenwich live at The South of England Showground 17.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

www.lewishamandgreenwich.nhs.uk/the-trust-choir

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra live at The South of England Showground 17.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

www.rpo.co.uk/about/rpco

It was the first multi-act concert weekend of its kind for the South of England Event Centre, with public praise received for the venue’s organisation after attracting (and managing) so many visitors to the beautiful village of Ardingly, whilst cementing the venue as favourite on the outdoor events calendar.

Having fun at The South of England Showground (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

Konge Hussein, Event Manager at the South of England Event Centre, commented:

“Hosting the Heritage Live Concert series at the Showground was a huge honour. The promoters are renowned for hosting their outdoor concerts in some of the country’s most beautiful locations, so it was a delight to be able to put Sussex on the map and celebrate the best of British heritage with such a diverse programme of musical entertainment. We are now looking ahead to planning next year’s Heritage Live summer concerts, to bring the buzz of live music to the heart of the Sussex countryside again.”

Giles Cooper, CEO of GCE Live/Heritage Live added “Across the three nights over 20,000 people enjoyed diverse bills of the very best in live music at the South of England Event Centre.

We at Heritage Live are delighted to have returned live music to such a wonderful venue in Ardingly with such emphatic success. We’d like to thank the great team at the South of England Event Centre and the community for all their support and giving us the warmest of welcomes”.

The Finale at The South of England Showground 17.7.22 (pic Heritage Live) (click to enlarge)

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com