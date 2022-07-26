20,000+ fans watch Rag’n’Bone Man, Boy George & Culture Club and Russell Watson

Live music has returned to the South of England Showground in Ardingly a few days ago. The South of England Event Centre, welcomed thousands of visitors through its gates thanks to the star-studded Heritage Live Concert series.

The incredible three-day event (Friday 15th – Sunday 17th July) featured three key concert evenings. Rag‘n’Bone Man put on an electric performance and was supported by Eurovision star Sam Ryder and up and coming alt-pop singer/songwriter Max White.

Saturday night went back to the 80s thanks to headline act Boy George & Culture Club, plus 80s decades legends; Lulu, Bananarama, Kim Wilde and DJ Fat Tony – who all had guests dancing all night long.

Closing the concert series on Sunday night was tenor Russell Watson. His outstanding vocal abilities were accompanied by the talented British coloratura soprano Christina Johnston and supported by Mark Kingswood and the NHS Choir – Lewisham & Greenwich, with the music for the evening provided by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

It was the first multi-act concert weekend of its kind for the South of England Event Centre, with public praise received for the venue’s organisation after attracting (and managing) so many visitors to the beautiful village of Ardingly, whilst cementing the venue as favourite on the outdoor events calendar.

Konge Hussein, Event Manager at the South of England Event Centre, commented:

“Hosting the Heritage Live Concert series at the Showground was a huge honour. The promoters are renowned for hosting their outdoor concerts in some of the country’s most beautiful locations, so it was a delight to be able to put Sussex on the map and celebrate the best of British heritage with such a diverse programme of musical entertainment. We are now looking ahead to planning next year’s Heritage Live summer concerts, to bring the buzz of live music to the heart of the Sussex countryside again.”

Giles Cooper, CEO of GCE Live/Heritage Live added “Across the three nights over 20,000 people enjoyed diverse bills of the very best in live music at the South of England Event Centre.

We at Heritage Live are delighted to have returned live music to such a wonderful venue in Ardingly with such emphatic success. We’d like to thank the great team at the South of England Event Centre and the community for all their support and giving us the warmest of welcomes”.