Park wins award after £5.8m restoration

Stanmer Park has been awarded a “green flag” for the first time after a two-year £5.8 million restoration.

The park is one of eight across Brighton and Hove to have won a green flag which “recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces”.

It was among 2,200 green flag winners across the country to be announced yesterday (Tuesday 26 July).

The others locally are Easthill Park, Hove Park, Kipling Gardens, Preston Park, St Ann’s Well Gardens, Stoneham Park and The Level.

Stanmer Park was entered for a green flag – the national award for excellence – for the first time, with the restoration work having been completed last year.

The park, designed in the 18th century, is the biggest in Brighton and a gateway to the South Downs National Park.

Councillor Amy Heley, who co-chairs Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said that she was thrilled.

She said: “For the past two years our parks and green spaces have played a vital role for people during lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.

“I’m thrilled that so many of our city parks have been awarded green flags – it’s a fitting tribute to our dedicated staff, friends groups and volunteers who work tirelessly to make sure that the quality is maintained and our parks and gardens are a pleasure to visit all year round.

“With green flags flying in parks in Brighton, Hove, Portslade and Rottingdean, it’s a real city-wide success story.”

Berny Simcox, from the Wild Mind Project, a mental health charity, said: “Stanmer is a magical park which is very well managed and a haven for nature and those of us who love being in nature.

“The Wild Mind Project runs our mental wellbeing programmes for young people in Stanmer at the Centre for Ecotherapy and we feel very fortunate to have such a wonderful green space so close to Brighton city.

“The green flag award is very well deserved – congratulations Stanmer Park!”

The restoration project was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the council, Plumpton College and the South Downs National Park Authority.

The park is a grade II registered landscape which is historically and nationally significant, the council said.

The park includes grade I listed Stanmer House and 25 grade II listed buildings and structures.