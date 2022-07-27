The Snake Corps to play only UK gig in Brighton

The Snake Corps were originally formed way back in 1984 during the famous Post Punk era, They have since become a cult band and are still performing gigs and recording their music. They released their first album: ‘Flesh On Flesh’, in 1984 and were championed by the legendary DJ John Peel. They recorded their second album ‘Smother Earth’ in 1989. The next album ‘The 3rd Cup’ followed six years later in 1995, After a hiatus the band reformed in 2010 and eventually dropped ‘The Ocean Calls‘ EP in September 2016, which like most of their work can be located on their Bandcamp page.

The Snake Corps consists of Marc Lewis (vocals), Jim Blanchard (bass), Liam McGuinness (guitar) and Dave Vigay (drums) and it appears that live performances are certainly a rarity with these lads, as they are currently only performing two gigs for the rest of 2022, with one being in Madrid, Spain on 24th September, and our concert of choice will be taking place two weeks earlier at the popular Green Door Store in Brighton on Saturday 10th September. This is being promoted by Blue Door Music Productions and the band Tantrum Zentrum.

You can find out more about The Snake Corps by visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE.

Support for this forthcoming Brighton concert will come from local singer/songwriter/music producer and long time Antipole collaborator Paris Alexander.

He has previously co-written, sung on and produced the trio of Antipole albums ‘Radial Glare’, ‘Northern Flux’ and ‘Getting Frequent Now’. Paris and Antipole have remixed many acts, including Clan of Xymox and She Past Away. He often collaborates with the artist Eirene and has also worked with the band Leg Puppy.

Find out more about Paris by checking out his ‘linktree’ HERE.

As you have probably guessed, also on the bill will be British/Canadian post-punk band Tantrum Zentrum who hail from London and who sing in Serbian and English. They are inspired by both early 70s German rock and late 70s New York no-wave bands, and as a result of this, they deliver sonic dissonance and poppy hooks with great energy and style.

The band consists of Vaat Dafuq (vocals, guitar), Sabine de Rousseau (guitar, vocals, synth) and Jay Garrett (bass, vocals, synth). Find out more about this intriguing outfit by visiting tantrumzentrum.com

Purchase your tickets for the Brighton Saturday 10th September concert HERE.

This event is partly funded by a grant from the Arts Council of England.