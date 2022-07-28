Brighton shop can keep selling drink after court backs deal with council

A convenience store can continue to sell alcohol after agreeing a number of restrictions with Brighton and Hove City Council.

Churchill Supermarket, in Air Street, Brighton, had its licence revoked in August 2020 after claims that stolen alcohol was on sale.

Shop owner Melad Sitt, 49, appealed against the decision by Brighton and Hove City Council to revoke his licence. The decision was made by a licensing panel made up of three councillors.

Mr Sitt’s appeal was heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month when revised licence conditions were substituted for the revocation.

When the premises licence was reviewed almost two years ago, Mr Sitt denied claims made by Sussex Police that he was selling stolen wine bought from street drinkers.

He said that he had been looking after 10 bottles for a friend and that they had mistakenly ended up on the shelves in his shop.

The licensing panel said that, having watched security camera footage, they found it “barely credible” that Mr Sitt was looking after the wine for a friend and had lent him £20 for a taxi.

The panel said: “A male entered the store just after midday, approached Mr Sitt and produced from his rucksack and carrier bag ten bottles of wine – three red and seven white – and placed them in a trolley.

“Mr Sitt then took a banknote from his pocket and handed it to the male who then left the store. The wine was then placed on a shelf in the store along with other wine for sale. The interaction lasted approximately 90 seconds.”

At the time, in the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Sitt’s licence had lapsed. He told the panel that he had tried to renew it but could not get through to council officials.

Trading standards officers also raised concerns, having previously found a bottle of Famous Grouse whisky on sale with a damaged neck and vodka without a duty stamp.

Conditions added to the licence by Brighton Magistrates’ Court authorise Sussex Police and council licensing officers to inspect the business and its records at any time.

Digital security cameras must cover all public areas, with footage stored for at least 31 days. And footage must be provided to the police when required to detect any suspected or alleged crime.

The licence conditions also ban any alcohol advertising in the shop windows or on A-boards outside the premises.

All spirits must be behind the counter, out of the reach of customers. Strong beer and cider are banned unless they are premium craft products or speciality brands produced by a microbrewery or to commemorate a national or local event.

The shop is required to operate a “challenge 25” policy, with anyone who looks under 25 required to provide photo ID to prove their age. And the business must also join the Business Crime Reduction Partnership.