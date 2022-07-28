TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers are heading to Brighton

The date that needs going into the diary for The Adverts and TV Smith fans is Sunday 30th October 2022, as that’s the date that TV Smith will be bringing his Bored Teenagers to The Prince Albert in Brighton.

TV Smith was founder member, singer and songwriter for The Adverts, who formed in late 1976, and became one of the leading bands in the first wave of British punk rock. In early 1977, they performed regularly at the newly-opened Roxy Club in London, and gained cult success with the Stiff Records single ‘One Chord Wonders’. Their next release, ‘Gary Gilmore’s Eyes’ became a hit record, leading to many radio and TV appearances and extensive media interest. A further single, ‘No Time To Be 21’, also entered the charts, and the band spent the rest of the year playing live, including major tours with The Damned and Iggy Pop. The album that followed in early 1978, ‘Crossing the Red Sea With The Adverts’, is still considered a genuine classic of the era and is often cited as one of the twenty best punk albums ever released. The Adverts released one further album, ‘Cast Of Thousands’, before they split in 1979. Slammed by the critics at the time, the album was later re-released to universal acclaim, and described by Mojo magazine as “the long lost punk album that rivals The Clash’s ‘London Calling’.”

Immediately after the breakup of The Adverts, TV formed TV Smith’s Explorers, who achieved a UK hit in 1980 with the single ‘Tomahawk Cruise’ and released one album, ‘Last Words Of The Great Explorer’ a year later. TV went onto become a solo artist in the early ’90’s and has since released a succession of albums, He has also been involved in a number of collaborations with other bands, most notably with German superstars Die Toten Hosen, who performed as TV’s backing band on the album ‘Useless’. Die Toten Hosen released TV’s album ‘Land Of The Overdose’ worldwide on their label JKP/Warners in 2018.

Prior to the onslaught of Covid, TV Smith toured with punk legends Stiff Little Fingers and The Professionals. His ‘Lockdown Holiday’ album saw the light of day last year and now he is off on tour again and as stated above will be playing live in Brighton on Sunday 30th October.

Support will come from Damage UK who you can find on YouTube HERE.

Damage UK trace their roots all the way back to the first wave of British Punk Rock. Brian Damage and Paul Flynn played the legendary Roxy Club in 1977 and appeared in Janet Street Porter’s documentary – “1977: The Year of Punk” with Nuffin (who are still going strong after 40 odd years). They formed Damage-UK in 2020 with Reg Charles (ex-Xtraverts) on drums to write, record and perform brand new Punk music … as you’d expect the riffing is a bit more subtle and the sounds have more Post Punk influences, but the stage show retains that pure exhilaration of Classic Punk.

Purchase your concert tickets HERE.

tvsmith.co.uk