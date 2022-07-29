Armed police respond to reports of gunman in Brighton street

Armed police were called out last night after someone reported seeing a man with a gun in a street in Brighton.

The sighting was in Queen’s Park Road, near the top of Southover Street, Brighton.

It later turned out that the sighting was a false alarm.

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man in possession of a firearm in Queen’s Park Road, Brighton, at about 7.40pm on Thursday 28 July.

“The report stated that the man then got into a vehicle.

“Armed units were sent to the scene where the vehicle was stopped and searched.

“No firearm was found.

“The original informant then confirmed that they had never seen a gun and the units were stood down.”