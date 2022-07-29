BREAKING NEWS

Armed police respond to reports of gunman in Brighton street

Posted On 29 Jul 2022 at 1:28 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Armed police were called out last night after someone reported seeing a man with a gun in a street in Brighton.

The sighting was in Queen’s Park Road, near the top of Southover Street, Brighton.

It later turned out that the sighting was a false alarm.

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man in possession of a firearm in Queen’s Park Road, Brighton, at about 7.40pm on Thursday 28 July.

German Doner Kebab

“The report stated that the man then got into a vehicle.

“Armed units were sent to the scene where the vehicle was stopped and searched.

“No firearm was found.

“The original informant then confirmed that they had never seen a gun and the units were stood down.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com