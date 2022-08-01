Rock band ‘Clutch’ heading to Brighton

Concert promoters DHP Family have announced that they are bringing rock band Clutch to the Brighton Dome on Wednesday 16th November 2022 as part of their 24-date UK and European tour. Tickets for the Brighton concert can be purchased HERE.

Set for November and December this year, the tour will see the band touring across mainland Europe and the UK to continue supporting their 2018 ‘Book Of Bad Decisions’ album as well as their forthcoming one (see below for details).

Tour dates are as follows:

Fri 11th Nov – UK – GLASGOW O2 Academy

Sat 12th Nov – UK – NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall

Sun 13th Nov – UK – LEEDS O2 Academy

Tue 15th Nov – UK – EXETER The Great Hall

Wed 16th Nov – UK – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome https://brightondome.org/event/29599/clutch/

Fri 18th Nov – Germany – HANNOVER Capitol

Sun 20th Nov – Germany – HAMBURG Markthalle

Tue 22nd Nov – Germany – BERLIN Huxley’s Neue Welt

Wed 23rd Nov – Germany – MUNICH Neue Theaterfabrik

Thu 24th Nov – Austria – WIEN Arena

Fri 25th Nov – Croatia – ZAGREB Culture Factory

Sat 26th Nov – Italy – MILAN Fabrique

Fri 2nd Dec – France – TOULOUSE Le Bikini

Sat 3rd Dec – France – LYON Le Transbordeur

Mon 5th Dec – Switzerland – ZURICH X-TRA

Tue 6th Dec – Germany – Stuttgart LKA Longhorn

Wed 7th Dec – Germany – FRANKFURT Batschkapp

Fri 9th Dec – Germany – COLOGNE – Live Music Hall

Sat 10th Dec – France – PARIS Bataclan

Tue 13th Dec – UK – BRISTOL O2 Academy

Wed 14th Dec – UK- BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

Thu 15th Dec – UK- MANCHESTER Academy

Fri 16th Dec – UK – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sat 17th Dec – UK – LONDON Roundhouse

Tickets for the tour are available now and can be purchased HERE.

Formed in 1991 in Germantown, MD, Clutch features Neil Fallon (vocals), Tim Sult (guitar), Dan Maines (bass), and Jean-Paul Gaster (drums).

The band built a local following through constant gigging. After releasing the classic 7” single ‘Pitchfork’ the band caught the attention of Earache Records. Earache released the legendary ‘Passive Restraints’ EP. Shortly after the release of ‘Passive Restraints‘ Clutch was picked up by EastWest Records. Their debut LP, ‘Transnational Speedway League…,’ followed in 1993.

A self-titled album appeared two years later, on Atlantic Records and afforded Clutch their first mainstream exposure, as the label released a trilogy of psychedelic-tinged singles, ‘Big News’, ‘Spacegrass’, ‘Escape From The Prison Planet.’ A lengthy and very successful North American tour with Marilyn Manson put an exclamation point on this early part of Clutch’s career.

The band jumped to the larger Columbia label for 1998’s Elephant Riders.

Clutch re-joined the Atlantic ranks in 2001 for their 4th studio album, the six-figure selling ‘Pure Rock Fury’. The band enjoyed their first Top 40 single ‘Careful With That Mic’. A year later however, the band was tortured with label problems, and it was three years before the sonically brilliant ‘Blast Tyrant’ was released by indie label DRT Entertainment.

In the meantime, the band had self-released the studio album ‘Jam Room’ and their first concert release ‘Live At The Googleplex’ on their own River Road Records. These two pieces would eventually see the surface through Megaforce Records a few years later.

The 36-month period from 2004 to 2007 saw heavy, non-stop touring of not just North America, but also England, mainland Europe, the Scandinavian territories, and Australia. The band was now in top playing shape and writing the most challenging material of their career. With a decade of experience behind them, Clutch was now passing and/or outlasting the majority of their mid/late 90’s contemporaries.

Clutch’s 7th studio album, 2005’s ‘Robot Hive/Exodus’ (DRT), produced by J.Robbins, was another breakthrough release, showcasing a diversity most rock bands could never dream of pulling off.

2007’s ‘From Beale Street To Oblivion’ took off where RH/E’s final track ‘Gravel Road’ left off… It was a hardened, simple blues approach with power that took the former Germantown High School compatriots to the next level. The album’s lead single, ‘Electric Worry’ wasn’t just another successful Top 40 rock single, but it’s anthem like ‘Bang Bang Bang Bang, Vamanos, Vamanos’ chorus and high energy guitar jam/drum solo ending became an instant Clutch classic.

In 2008 the four band members and longtime manager Jack began forging plans for the Clutch owned and operated label, Weathermaker Music. Initially self-distributed, Weathermaker Music quickly found a home at Sony/RED Distribution. Since 2013 the label is distributed via Rough Trade Distribution/Believe and its sub-distributors in Europe.

Clutch’s 9th studio album, ‘Strange Cousins From The West’ was released in 2009. It debuted at No.37 on the Billboard pop/sales charts, initially becoming the best-selling Clutch release of their storied career!

In 2013 Weathermaker Music released ‘Earth Rocker’ which went straight to No.1 in the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums, No.6 in the Billboard Top Rock Albums, and No.15 in the main Billboard Top 200 album charts. ‘Earth Rocker’ has been described as heavier and faster than the preceding albums.

Clutch released their 11th studio record, ‘Psychic Warfare’, in 2015 via Weathermaker Music. The album reached No. 11 on the Top 200 Billboard chart and No. 1 on both the Hard Rock and Rock Billboard charts.

On September 7, 2018, Weathermaker Music released the 12th Clutch album, ‘Book Of Bad Decisions’. The album charted No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Charts and came in at No. 16 on the Billboard top 200. Simultaneously the album entered various European and Australian charts. Rolling Stone magazine stated that “Book Of Bad Decisions is another solid latter-day Clutch record, bathed in the grit and liberal fuzz tone that have made their live shows legendary”. Clutch had become recognized as one of the best rock acts of the modern era.

Decades of global touring have been one of the main drivers of Clutch’s success. Whether in club shows around the world, or big festival appearances on several continents, fans love and continue to support this band. The global pandemic halted the band’s live appearances for 21 months, but Clutch are now back on the road, and a new album will be dropping on 16th September. It is titled ‘Sunrise On Slaughter Beach’ and is the band’s thirteenth studio album. By accounts it is a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great and another giant leap forward into career longevity.

The album tracklisting is:

‘Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)’

‘Slaughter Beach’

‘Mountain Of Bon’

‘Nosferatu Madre’

‘Mercy Brown’

‘We Strive For Excellence’

‘Skeletons On Mars’

‘Three Golden Horns’

‘Jackhammer Our Names’

Further information on Clutch can be found HERE.