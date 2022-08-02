The Ramonas announce Brighton gig ‘Hey-Ho Let’s Go’

The fabulously entertaining female four-piece, The Ramonas, have announced a long overdue return to Brighton. They will be rockin’ on up at The Prince Albert on Thursday 12th January 2023.

As the name suggests The Ramonas are an all female tribute to the iconic New York Punk Rock band Ramones. Originally conceived back in 2004 with multiple different lineups, The Ramonas have evolved into a fully fledged, razor sharp live band in their own right!

“Touring, Touring is never boring” and these girls are guaranteed to play high energy, full throttle one hour shows that’ll leave you buzzing for more of that 1976 spirit. These four lovable cretins rarely even stop for a quick sip of water and a hello…. It’s “1234” and they’re onto the next hit, and the great thing is that they do it all in their own unique way…. wherever they play, from the UK to Europe to the USA!

Some say playing the Ramones tunes is easy, but capturing the vibe and essence of such a well loved band mixed with the required speed, stamina and endurance is no mean feat.. the girls are definitely here to stay! “Gabba Gabba HEY”!!!

Since 2016 the girls have also been releasing their own original material. The debut EP ‘You Asked For It’ is out now via their website www.ramonas.co.uk and iTunes! as is their terrific debut album ‘First World Problems’ and their releases including their brand new album ‘Stop, Drop and Rawk’ can be found on their Bandcamp page.

The Ramonas are:

Lisa aka Cloey Ramona – Vocals

Maxine aka Rohnny Ramona – Guitar

Vicky aka Pee Pee Ramona – Bass

Sadie aka Skitchy Ramona – Drums

For tickets to this gig, click HERE.

Check out The Ramonas on social media HERE.