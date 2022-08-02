BREAKING NEWS

The Ramonas announce Brighton gig ‘Hey-Ho Let’s Go’

Posted On 02 Aug 2022 at 11:51 am
By :
Comment: 0

The Ramonas are heading to Brighton

The fabulously entertaining female four-piece, The Ramonas, have announced a long overdue return to Brighton. They will be rockin’ on up at The Prince Albert on Thursday 12th January 2023.

As the name suggests The Ramonas are an all female tribute to the iconic New York Punk Rock band Ramones. Originally conceived back in 2004 with multiple different lineups, The Ramonas have evolved into a fully fledged, razor sharp live band in their own right!

Lisa aka Cloey Ramona of The Ramonas live at The Factory Live, Worthing 13.1.22 (pic Ian Bourn) (click to enlarge)

“Touring, Touring is never boring” and these girls are guaranteed to play high energy, full throttle one hour shows that’ll leave you buzzing for more of that 1976 spirit. These four lovable cretins rarely even stop for a quick sip of water and a hello…. It’s “1234” and they’re onto the next hit, and the great thing is that they do it all in their own unique way…. wherever they play, from the UK to Europe to the USA!

Maxine aka Rohnny Ramona of The Ramonas live at The Factory Live, Worthing 13.1.22 (pic Ian Bourn) (click to enlarge)

Some say playing the Ramones tunes is easy, but capturing the vibe and essence of such a well loved band mixed with the required speed, stamina and endurance is no mean feat.. the girls are definitely here to stay! “Gabba Gabba HEY”!!!

Vicky aka Pee Pee Ramona of The Ramonas live at The Factory Live, Worthing 13.1.22 (pic Ian Bourn) (click to enlarge)

Since 2016 the girls have also been releasing their own original material. The debut EP ‘You Asked For It’ is out now via their website www.ramonas.co.uk and iTunes! as is their terrific debut albumFirst World Problems and their releases including their brand new album ‘Stop, Drop and Rawk’ can be found on their Bandcamp page.

Sadie aka Skitchy Ramona with Ünhang at Washed Out Festival, Brighton 29.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on  to enlarge)

The Ramonas are:
Lisa aka Cloey Ramona – Vocals
Maxine aka Rohnny Ramona – Guitar
Vicky aka Pee Pee Ramona – Bass
Sadie aka Skitchy Ramona – Drums

For tickets to this gig, click HERE.

Check out The Ramonas on social media HERE.

The Prince Albert will host The Ramonas concert (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com