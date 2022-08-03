Council to ask people with disabilities for advice on accessibility



People with “lived experience” of disability are being asked to help Brighton and Hove City Council to develop a new “accessible city strategy” through two new “disability panels”.

The proposed panels would advise the council on how to make Brighton and Hove more accessible and give feedback on any action plans drawn up by the council.

One of the panels will focus on individuals’ experiences and the other would be informed by a wider group of disability organisations.

Councillor Steph Powell, who co-chairs the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, said: “There has been a lot of progress on improving accessibility in and around the city over the past years but we’re very aware it’s not everywhere.

“Our aim for the accessible city strategy is to bring all this together and identify where work still needs to be done to make the city more accessible for all residents and visitors.

“The expertise and experience of disabled people are vital to making this work – and we’re setting up these groups to make sure the focus is where it needs to be.

“If you’re passionate about disability inclusion and helping to make Brighton and Hove work for everyone, we’d love to hear from you.”

The two proposed panels would be expected to meet four times a year and members would be paid for their time.

Disabled applicants from marginalised groups are encouraged to take part, with the council saying that it was particularly keen to gain “intersectional perspectives”.

The council said that, as proposals were developed, there would also be further opportunities for people with lived experience of disability to have their say on making the city more accessible.

Possability People said: “We are very pleased to be working with Brighton and Hove City Council to support them to deliver the city’s first accessibility strategy.

“They have listened to our concerns about the way in which disabled people frequently face barriers in their day-to-day lives – and we hope disabled people will get involved or join the panel so it is steered in a productive, more user-led way.”

To apply to become a panel member, applicants should email EDI.Officer-Disability@brighton-hove.gov.uk or call 01273 291952 by Wednesday 31 August.